ASK NO QUESTIONS, HEAR NO LIES
Three Plausible Reasons Why Elon Musk Is Stalling On The Twitter Deal
The Lede
Elon Musk hasn't yet pulled the plug or completed his Twitter purchase and continues to bide his time tweeting poop emojis at CEO Parag Agrawal and talking about bots. Musk says he wants a better deal because, apparently, more than 20 percent of all of Twitter's users are bots. He also tweeted how to change the home feed from algorithmic to latest, making sure his 90 million followers knew what they were up against. Here are three reasons why he might be stalling on his initial $44B purchase agreement.
Key Details
- Musk is trying to devalue Twitter and bring its price down. However a bunch of M&A experts have said it might be a difficult thing to pull off, but Musk needs to fit certain criteria before pulling out — or pay the fee.
- Musk, the world's richest man, is simply having fun — in public view — on a $1B budget.
- Musk probably wants to backtrack on the deal and is finding ways to get out. Running another company might not be feasible, but he's in a tricky position because of his signed contract.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments