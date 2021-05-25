SEA FOR YOURSELF
What Happened To The USS Bonhomme, The Navy Warship That Caught Fire A Year Ago?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com
The Lede
On July 12, 2020, a fire started on the USS Bonhomme that lasted for four days while the amphibious warship was docked in San Diego. While an unnamed source claimed last year that a US Navy sailor was being questioned as a potential suspect for arson, the Navy hasn't given any updates in terms of the investigation.
Key Details
- The fire that happened on the USS Bonhomme destroyed the bridge and caused the flight deck to collapse. Damages to the warship were so severe that the Navy has decided to scrap the ship, rather than rebuild it.
- A command investigation into what caused the fire is expected to come out later this summer.
- A retired Navy Captain believes that the Navy might be preparing to file criminal charges, hence the lack of new information currently available regarding the investigation.
