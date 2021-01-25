160
+ digg
KEYBOARD WARRIOR

Submitted by Adwait
Jaime Rogozinski never imagined that Reddit's WallStreetBets would be powerful enough to send GameStop shares into overdrive, nearly topple a hedge fund and leave professional money managers staring at Twitter with mouths agape.

Other articles and videos you might like

19
+ digg
WARNING SINGS

Submitted by Digg Editors

The fast-growing encrypted messaging app is making itself increasingly vulnerable to abuse. Current and former employees are sounding the alarm.