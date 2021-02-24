277
+ digg
5G WHIZ

Submitted by James Crugnale
In an effort to be helpful, Verizon accidentally stuck its foot in its mouth on Sunday, and then furiously backtracked.

The Lede

Verizon's support team suggested turning off 5G to conserve battery power in a since deleted tweet to a customer.

Key Details

  • "One way to help conserve battery life is to turn on LTE," Verizon support tweeted.
  • Other Twitter users pointed out that Verizon implicitly had advised its customers to turn off their 5G.
  • The tweet was later deleted.

Other articles and videos you might like