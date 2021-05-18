Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via restofworld.org

Venmo users attempting to make transactions labeled "Emergency Palestinian Relief Fund" or "Palestine Relief fund" are seeing their donations halted by the payment app.

If you try to send money via Venmo to Palestinian-related causes with the word "Palestine" or "Palestinian" used in conjunction with the term "emergency fund," you're likely to get a message saying your payment is pending review by Venmo's compliance team.

  • Venmo said the delay is related to the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which tracks individuals or areas impacted by US sanctions, including Palestine.
  • Previously, the app had allegedly blocked payments using keywords such as "Syria" in fear of violating US sanctions.
  • While Venmo is only available to people physically in the US, it has been used as a platform to pool donations for Palestinian relief causes.