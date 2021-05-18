'UNDER REVIEW'
Venmo Users Discover Some Donations To Palestinian Relief Aren't Going Through
Submitted by James Crugnale via restofworld.org
The LedeIf you try to send money via Venmo to Palestinian-related causes with the word "Palestine" or "Palestinian" used in conjunction with the term "emergency fund," you're likely to get a message saying your payment is pending review by Venmo's compliance team.
Key Details
- Venmo said the delay is related to the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which tracks individuals or areas impacted by US sanctions, including Palestine.
- Previously, the app had allegedly blocked payments using keywords such as "Syria" in fear of violating US sanctions.
- While Venmo is only available to people physically in the US, it has been used as a platform to pool donations for Palestinian relief causes.