BETTER WATCH OUT

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The next big software update will allow you to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone and bring Fitness Plus to more screens.

The Lede

The pandemic has changed so much about our everyday lives, in ways both great and small. On the relatively-insignificant-but-slightly-annoying end of the spectrum has been the inability to unlock iPhones using Face ID while wearing a mask. Slightly more damaging has been the inability to exercise at the gym, which has required many to do so at home. The forthcoming iOS and WatchOS updates will help on both fronts.

Key Details

  • Using devices running iOS 14.5 and WatchOS 7.4, Apple users will be able to unlock their iPhones using FaceID — via Apple Watch — even while wearing a mask.
  • Apple Watch will alert the wearer with a haptic that their iPhone is unlocked.
  • Apple Watch owners who subscribe to (or are trying out) Fitness Plus will be able to cast their workout on any TV or device that has AirPlay 2.

NFT ON THE RISE

Submitted by Digg Editors
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) became the hottest market, taking off in February. During that time, the NFT hype even displaced the previous focus on decentralized finance and offered its own bounty of outsized returns. NFTs have been around for years, but like everything in crypto, the boom came suddenly and lifted assets to outlandish valuations. Some images or short movies changed hands for millions paid in ETH tokens.