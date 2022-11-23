Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

CHIRP-CHIRP

The Number Of Users On Twitter And Its Alternatives, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Number Of Users On Twitter And Its Alternatives, Visualized
Despite the ongoing Musk fiasco, Twitter's user count still appears to dwarf those of other microblogging platforms.
· 1.2k reads

Since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last month, the company has seen mass layoffs and the exodus of many users to other social media sites. Despite this, the number of users on the bird app still appears to dwarf that of its microblogging competitors — for now, at least.


Infographic: Twitter and the Alternatives | Statista


In July, the month for which the most recent data is available, Twitter had a staggering 238 million daily active users. In comparison, blogging site Tumblr reported 135 million in April.

Not-for-profit microblogging alternative Mastodon reported 3.6 million users in November this year, after tens of thousands of former Twitter users flocked to the platform.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Sara Kurfeß]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Technology Stories