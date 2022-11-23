The Number Of Users On Twitter And Its Alternatives, Visualized

Since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last month, the company has seen mass layoffs and the exodus of many users to other social media sites. Despite this, the number of users on the bird app still appears to dwarf that of its microblogging competitors — for now, at least.

In July, the month for which the most recent data is available, Twitter had a staggering 238 million daily active users. In comparison, blogging site Tumblr reported 135 million in April.

Not-for-profit microblogging alternative Mastodon reported 3.6 million users in November this year, after tens of thousands of former Twitter users flocked to the platform.

