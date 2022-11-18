Popular
Harsh Words For Elon Musk, Calling Him A 'Mediocre Manchild,' Projected On Twitter HQ In SF

Musk's "my way or the highway" approach has been met with some harsh and vocal criticism.
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, someone projected a scathing take about Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, on Twitter's headquarters in San Fransisco, California. From calling him a "supreme parasite" to a "space karen," the fallout from Musk's my way or the highway approach is well on its way to becoming a global spectacle.


