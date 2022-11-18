A MESSAGE FOR 'SPACE KAREN'
Harsh Words For Elon Musk, Calling Him A 'Mediocre Manchild,' Projected On Twitter HQ In SF
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, someone projected a scathing take about Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, on Twitter's headquarters in San Fransisco, California. From calling him a "supreme parasite" to a "space karen," the fallout from Musk's my way or the highway approach is well on its way to becoming a global spectacle.
Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD— Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO (@christoq) November 18, 2022
Via Twitter.
