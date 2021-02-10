22
RATTLING THE CAGE

Submitted by Adwait
India's efforts to crack down on dissent have left Twitter with an impossible balancing act: protecting free speech, or risking its employees and business in one of the company's most vital markets.

MIC CHECK

Submitted by Digg
The increasingly popular social media app is allowing conspiracy theories about COVID-19 to spread unchecked.