Twitter Employees Who Decided To Leave Share Their Heartfelt Goodbyes

Elon Musk's first month as Twitter owner has been turbulent and erratic. He initially laid off more than 3,000 workers and then gave the remaining employees an ultimatum — join Musk's Twitter 2.0 bandwagon, or take the severance on your way out.

Musk said he only wanted "extremely hardcore" people. Maybe he should check back in on Tesla, where this week 30,000 Model X cars were recalled because of faulty passenger air bags.

It's unclear how many people have exited Twitter due to Musk's last email, but a number of ex-Tweeps posted powerful messages, showing solidarity with their former co-workers and extending messages to their colleagues who quit.

From walking away from your dream gig, to understanding the complications of not being able to simply pack up and quit, here are a bunch of ex-Tweeps who made sure their voice was heard amid the chaos.

I’m not going to bow and click “yes”. Sorry Mr richest man, I control my life.



It’s a great ride. I made friends and they are the smartest people I’ve worked with. World class engineers don’t bullshit.



Nothing lined up yet, hit me up if you know interesting things happening 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9mlp5HEkF6 — Eddie Xie (@eddiex) November 18, 2022

I am going to miss this place. We built something special here, and I do not expect to see its like ever again. I have worked here at Twitter for over 11 years. Back in July, I was the 27th most tenured employee at the company. Now I'm the 15th. I am not going to click "yes" pic.twitter.com/IqVrFrUiaB — THISWILLWORK (@THISWILLWORK) November 17, 2022

It’s been a ride pic.twitter.com/0VDf5hn2UA — Matt Miller (@brainiaq2000) November 17, 2022

I left because I no longer knew what I was staying for. Previously I was staying for the people, the vision, and of course the money (lets all be honest). All of those were radically changed or uncertain. — Peter Clowes (@peterclowes) November 18, 2022

after 12 1/2 hardcore years: gun, badge, flair 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/XZXmlIvv7x — brian wickman (@wickman) November 17, 2022

Obligatory gun and badge drop. Didn’t get to finish my collage but glad to have been here for as long as I have. I’m forever going to look for Twitter 1.0 in my future employers. pic.twitter.com/bWFYBhi3It — sarika (@sarikacuppycake) November 17, 2022

I joined Twitter last year as a contractor, converted to a full time employee and today said goodbye to the team I swore I’d be apart of for much longer than this. It has been a privilege to be apart of this team, and I will miss it immensely. — Kayla Barry (@Realkaylabarry) November 17, 2022

🫡🫡



heart is so heavy, but holding my head f*cking high#LoveWhereYouWorked



(ps. sorry for cursing mama) pic.twitter.com/WLi5NGB0wY — yohan lee 이요한 (@yohanjlee) November 18, 2022

I walked away from my dream job today with a full heart because of the people I got to work with everyday. Here’s a photo dump of the best 4.5 years a girl could wish for. 💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/FeGaUfIpXi — Jessalyn Johnson (@jessalyn_ann_) November 17, 2022

Like a lot of the Android team yesterday, I resigned from @Twitter 🫡💙



Personally, I’m going to take a break and work out I want to do next.



I just want to say thank you to all of the tweeps who made my time so great. #LoveWhereYouWorked



Short 🧵 /1 — Chris Banes (@chrisbanes) November 18, 2022

After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I’m officially fired by Twitter.



Never expected I would have stayed this long, and never expected I would be this relieved to be gone.



I have a lot of stories to tell. But to my fellow (ex-)tweeps-#LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lVWbqpcSXO — Yao Yue 岳峣 (@thinkingfish) November 15, 2022