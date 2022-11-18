Popular
Twitter Employees Who Decided To Leave Share Their Heartfelt Goodbyes

Elon Musk gave long-time Twitter employees an option to leave, and many did with a clear conscience and message to the world's richest man.
Elon Musk's first month as Twitter owner has been turbulent and erratic. He initially laid off more than 3,000 workers and then gave the remaining employees an ultimatum — join Musk's Twitter 2.0 bandwagon, or take the severance on your way out.

Musk said he only wanted "extremely hardcore" people. Maybe he should check back in on Tesla, where this week 30,000 Model X cars were recalled because of faulty passenger air bags.

It's unclear how many people have exited Twitter due to Musk's last email, but a number of ex-Tweeps posted powerful messages, showing solidarity with their former co-workers and extending messages to their colleagues who quit.

From walking away from your dream gig, to understanding the complications of not being able to simply pack up and quit, here are a bunch of ex-Tweeps who made sure their voice was heard amid the chaos.
















