Twitter Says Elon Musk's Method Of Counting Bots Flagged His Own Account As A Bot
The Lede
In its court filing, Twitter documents the claims Musk has made against the company in various attempts to slip out of the deal, including saying that the information Twitter provided about bots on the platform is inaccurate and that it's a much higher number. "But that claim is untenable on its face," Twitter's filing reads, "because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter."
Key Details
- As Twitter explains it: "Musk can produce a higher estimate only by running a data set neither limited to nor inclusive of mDAU through a generic web tool that designated his own Twitter account a likely 'bot.'"
- Twitter also points out that Musk's concerns about their data only arose after he'd committed to the deal, and not even at first: "Musk just now invented this new pretext for avoiding the merger agreement, as these supposed inaccuracies are nowhere mentioned in his July 8 letter to Twitter."