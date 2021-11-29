A LITTLE BIRDY TOLD ME
Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, Expected To Step Down
The Lede
Twitter shareholder Elliott Management had previously wanted to replace Dorsey as CEO in 2020, but were unsuccessful after they reached an agreement with Twitter management to keep Dorsey on.
Key Details
- Jack Dorsey originally came up with the company in 2006 when he was an undergraduate student at New York University during a brainstorming session with the podcasting company Odeo, according to Insider.
- Twitter stock rose by more than 11 percent after the announcement was made.
- Paul Singer, founder of Elliot Management, has questioned Dorsey's ability to lead both Twitter and Square — the digital payment company he also runs — at the same time and called him to step down as CEO of either one.
Additional Thoughts
Read more: How Twitter Was Founded Via Business Insider
