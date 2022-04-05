TRUMP'S APP IS TANKING
Two Executives Have Abandoned Trump's Beleaguered Truth Social App
1.1k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com
The Lede
Two key executives at Trump's alternative social networking app Truth Social have quit as the company grapples with a troubled launch and less-than-promising download figures.
Key Details
- Josh Adams and Billy Boozer — Truth Social's chiefs of technology and product development — have quit the company after less than a year in their roles, Reuters reported.
- The Truth Social iPhone app launched in February, but many users remain on a waiting list without access to the platform.
- Downloads of the app have fallen dramatically from 866,000 installations the week of its launch to 60,000 the week beginning March 14.
