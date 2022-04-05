Trending
1.1k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via reuters.com

Two Executives Have Abandoned Trump's Beleaguered Truth Social App
Two of Truth Social's key executives have jumped ship following the app's disastrous launch.

The Lede

Two key executives at Trump's alternative social networking app Truth Social have quit as the company grapples with a troubled launch and less-than-promising download figures.

Key Details

  • Josh Adams and Billy Boozer ⁠— Truth Social's chiefs of technology and product development ⁠— have quit the company after less than a year in their roles, Reuters reported.
  • The Truth Social iPhone app launched in February, but many users remain on a waiting list without access to the platform.
  • Downloads of the app have fallen dramatically from 866,000 installations the week of its launch to 60,000 the week beginning March 14.

