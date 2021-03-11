3994 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
True Or False: You Shouldn't Charge Your Phone Overnight
The LedeDifferent phone manufacturers all agree that it's not good to charge your phone — or keep your phone fully charged — for long periods of time.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
Netflix Is Testing A Crackdown On Password Sharing
Life After Third-Party Cookies
Split Screen: How Different Are Americans' Facebook Feeds?