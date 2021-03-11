180
TAKING CHARGE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Your cellphone's battery lifespan is based on many factors, including extreme temperature fluctuations and your charging habits.

The Lede

Different phone manufacturers all agree that it's not good to charge your phone — or keep your phone fully charged — for long periods of time.

Key Details

  • Charging your phone overnight or for sustained periods of time will eat away at its battery performance over time.
  • It's also not advised to let your phone battery get to 0% before you charge.
  • You can make use of battery-life features on your phone, such as the Optimized Battery Charging feature for iPhones, to help regulate battery use and avoid unnecessary wear and tear.

