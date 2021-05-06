Picks Video Long Reads Tech
VIBE CHECK

Submitted by Molly Bradley via mashable.com

Dating app Tinder is adding a new feature that will allow users who answer an array of wide-ranging questions to see whether their matches share their "vibes."

The Lede

Tinder announced this new feature yesterday, and said the update to the app will roll out in late May. Users will get a push notification when Vibes are available in their area.

Key Details

  • The Vibes feature will introduce multiple-choice questions that users can answer about a range of topics "from whether it's normal to wear socks in bed to what's happening in pop culture," Tinder said.
  • If a user shares similar answers, or Vibes, with a match, a "mutual vibes" icon will appear on that match's profile.
  • The VP of product at Tinder, Udi Milo, said said Vibes is "the first of many things we're creating for the Tinder community this year."