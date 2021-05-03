Picks Video Long Reads Tech
TikTokers have helped popularize a specific iOS photo-editing formula that turns photos into dreamy, colorful scenes.

The Lede

One of the most popular TikTok videos that exemplify the iPhone photo-editing hack is from user @anaugazz, who shows viewers the settings to adjust to achieve the desired effect.

Key Details

  • Hit "Edit" on the photo you want to edit and use the custom editing tools at the bottom. Turn Exposure and Brilliance to 100.
  • Then turn Highlights to -32, Shadows to -26, Contrast to -30, Brightness to -15, Black Point to 10, Saturation to 10, Vibrance to 8, Warmth to 10, Tint to 29, Sharpness to 14 and Definition to 23.
  • Finally, set Exposure back to 0 to see the final result.