MAGIC HOUR EVERY HOUR
TikTokers Found An Editing Hack To Create The Perfect Sun-Kissed Photo
Submitted by Molly Bradley via mashable.com
The LedeOne of the most popular TikTok videos that exemplify the iPhone photo-editing hack is from user @anaugazz, who shows viewers the settings to adjust to achieve the desired effect.
Key Details
- Hit "Edit" on the photo you want to edit and use the custom editing tools at the bottom. Turn Exposure and Brilliance to 100.
- Then turn Highlights to -32, Shadows to -26, Contrast to -30, Brightness to -15, Black Point to 10, Saturation to 10, Vibrance to 8, Warmth to 10, Tint to 29, Sharpness to 14 and Definition to 23.
- Finally, set Exposure back to 0 to see the final result.