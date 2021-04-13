Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
'A SCHOONER IN A SEA OF SAILBOATS'

Tiger Woods was driving a Genesis GV80 when he crashed into a tree. The car is considered one of the safest cars in the market, equipped with modern technology that likely helped keep him alive.

The Lede

The 2021 Genesis GV80, the vehicle Woods was driving when he crashed, garnered the top rating in six crash test categories from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). David Zuby, the executive vice president at IIHS, thinks the modern crash survival rate is better than it was two or three decades ago and that Woods surviving his crash was "definitely representative of how vehicles have improved."

Key Details

  • Driver deaths have dropped from 138 deaths per million registered vehicles in 1989 to 35 deaths per million in 2019.
  • Zuby says modern airbags, better stability control, fortified car roofs and more people wearing seatbelts have made cars much safer.
  • The GV80 has 10 airbags, higher than the average vehicle, and this technology might have helped save Tiger Woods's life when he crashed in late February.