Tic Tac–Shaped Drones Swarmed Navy Destroyers. No One Knows Where They Came From
The LedeOn July 14, 2019, navy crew members on three ships witnessed unidentified aircraft — specifically, "UAVs," short for unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. Some ships witnessed the same UAVs on subsequent nights that month, but no one was able to identify the drones. Though there have been other similar UAV sightings, the mystery remains unsolved.
Key Details
