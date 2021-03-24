1374
IT'S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE, IT'S A DRONE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The Navy can't explain the bizarre encounters that took place across four nights in 2019.

The Lede

On July 14, 2019, navy crew members on three ships witnessed unidentified aircraft — specifically, "UAVs," short for unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. Some ships witnessed the same UAVs on subsequent nights that month, but no one was able to identify the drones. Though there have been other similar UAV sightings, the mystery remains unsolved.

Key Details

  • Crew members who saw the drones noted they didn't look like any known models available for purchase by civilians.
  • The drones outperformed any commercial drones in flight time and in terms of how far they could travel from land: they kept up with a Navy ship sailing at 16 knots and were seen as far out as 100 miles from the coast of California.
  • Based on the drones' behavior — the UAV keeping pace with the ship at 16 knots, for one — it was clear the operator could see their drones' surroundings.

