This Is How SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Work

Submitted by Molly Bradley via discovermagazine.com

SpaceX's constellation of satellites, known as Starlink, are breaking new ground in satellite internet.

The Lede

SpaceX's Starlink, a mega-constellation of 1,500 active satellites, constitute over half of all satellites currently in orbit — and Elon Musk has plans for more. Starlink is on track to earn five times as much revenue as the rest of SpaceX's ventures by 2025. Here's how Starlink's satellites actually work.

Key Details

  • Starlink's satellites orbit closer to earth than traditional satellites, so they offer higher quality connections for services like video calls and gaming. Starlink aims to deliver one gigabit of data per second.
  • Because of their closer orbit, Starlink requires a lot of satellites to provide wide-ranging coverage.
  • To use Starlink, you need a ground-based antenna that scans the sky and taps into the nearest satellite. SpaceX plans to connect the satellites so they can communicate in the future.