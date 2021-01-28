51
THEY'RE ALWAYS WATCHING

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Yes, your data is used to sell you shoes. But it also may be used to sell you an ideology.

The Lede

We know companies are soaking up our personal data every day, via everything from our Google searches to our smart speaker dictations. What most of us don't fully understand, however, is all the ways this data could be used to influence us.

Key Details

  • Websites' and apps' algorithms optimize every bit of their content to keep us on their platform for as long as possible, which means revenue for them.
  • The content itself is often malignant: research has shown how YouTube feeds people increasingly extreme videos, driving them to fringe beliefs.
  • We can't easily stop companies from collecting our data, but we can choose how the algorithms use it against us: many apps allow users to browse incognito or turn off recommended content.

