PHONE IT IN
These Most Important Photos You Should Always Have Saved On Your Phone
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via usatoday.com
The Lede
Instead of fumbling and trying to find an important ID card in your wallet, you would be better served if you saved an image of it on your phone. And in case you're worried about not being able to find the images later in your photo library, you should favorite it or have documents you scanned in and pinned in the Notes app.
Key Details
- Make sure you have on your phone information such as your COVID-19 vaccination card, your IDs and your health insurance cards.
- If you drive a car, take a picture of your license plate, auto insurance card and VIN number.
- And if you're traveling, make sure to take before and after pictures of the vehicle you rented and the Airbnb you're staying in.
