SeaRCH PARTY
The World's Favorite Operating Systems, Search Engines And Internet Browsers, Visualized
Statcounter data from May 2020-2021 shows how the world likes to access the Internet. Here are the most popular operating systems, Internet browsers and search engines that were used over the last year.
Google Is The Undisputed Leader For Search
FYI: Google made $43.3 billion search ad revenue in Q4 2022.
Android OS Edges Out Windows And Apple
Chrome Has 3x More Users Than Safari
Via Statcounter.
[Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash]