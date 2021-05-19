WE APP-OLOGIZE FOR THE DELAY
The 20 Apps That Drain Your Phone Battery The Most
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via pcmag.com
The LedeFitbit, Verizon, Uber, Skype and Facebook are some of the biggest battery-draining apps, according to research by phone-storage app company pCloud. The analysis took into account how much battery power each app requires, the number of functions the apps has running in the background, and whether the apps allow dark mode.
Key Details
- Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and LinkedIn allow 11 features to run in the background, which uses up a lot of battery power.
- Dating apps are also guilty of draining your phone, with apps like Tinder, Bumble and Grindr accounting for 15% of the most battery-draining apps.
- If you're curious which apps use up the most battery power on your phone, you can go to "Settings" on your phone and select "Battery" to see.