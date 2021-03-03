17
+ digg
SELF-REFLECTIONS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Wired's spiritual advice columnist on narcissism, Nabokov and what it means to exist — really exist — for other people.

The Lede

Writer Meghan O'Gieblyn argues that we shouldn't worry that the impulse to stare at our own faces on Zoom is a display of vanity. Instead, O'Gieblyn believes that is it natural and integral to our self-identity.

Key Details

  • Most of the time in our lives, the images we see of ourselves are fleeting: a glimpse in the mirror here, a selfie there.
  • Zoom calls, however, allow us to see a different view of ourselves: a spontaneous, unfiltered self reacting to others in a social context.
  • The desire to see ourselves as others do is a crucial part of our self-identity and is rendered all the more precious during these times when most of us are unmoored from our usual social interactions.

Other articles and videos you might like