3804 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Reason Why You Can't Stop Staring At Your Own Face On Zoom
The LedeWriter Meghan O'Gieblyn argues that we shouldn't worry that the impulse to stare at our own faces on Zoom is a display of vanity. Instead, O'Gieblyn believes that is it natural and integral to our self-identity.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Apple Card Disabled My iCloud, App Store, And Apple ID Accounts
Brave Takes On Google With Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Apple Hasn't Released A Foldable iPhone Yet So This Guy Took Matters Into His Own Hands