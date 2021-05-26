GOTCHA
The Psychological Trick Companies Use To Make You Like Their Product
Submitted by Molly Bradley via fastcompany.com
The LedeKristina Durante, a professor of marketing at Rutgers, had a hunch that serendipitous discoveries that we end up liking are more enjoyable than the things we choose ourselves. A series of experiments proved her right: studies found that random discoveries can offer a 10–25% increase in enjoyment and satisfaction. Businesses, of course, take advantage of this phenomenon, from subscription boxes to Netflix's new "Play Something" feature. But there are some caveats.
Key Details
- Serendipitous discoveries are a remedy for the "paradox of choice," which posits that an excess of options — say, a huge menu — makes us unhappy.
- Serendipitous discoveries that we end up liking feel better because we don't have to overthink them, and it feels like fate.
- That said, if we don't like the thing we randomly stumble upon, serendipity can't redeem it, and the element of surprise can actually feel bad. Plus, the more we know about a product, the more we want a hand in choosing it.