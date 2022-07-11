Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

something out of nothing

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 293 reads ·
The Nothing Phone (1) Launches Tomorrow. Here's What To Know
Nothing, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei's hardware company, is launching its first phone on July 12 in a livestreamed event. Here's what to know and where to watch the announcement.

The Lede

Nothing got its start in October 2020, and launched its first product — ear (1), a pair of earbuds — in July 2021. It's been teasing the debut of its phone (1) since March of this year and according to earlier coverage from Input Mag, the phone will feature a transparent design, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a custom skin over an Android operating system.

Key Details

  • The launch event is called "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct," and is set for July 12 at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific and 4 PM in London, where the company is physically based.
  • A notable feature of the phone is a set of lightstrips on the back of the device, which can light up in time with the phone's ringtone, flash for notifications, indicate its charging status and more.
  • The launch event is expected to detail how much the phone will cost and when exactly it will be available.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.