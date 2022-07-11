something out of nothing
The Nothing Phone (1) Launches Tomorrow. Here's What To Know
The Lede
Nothing got its start in October 2020, and launched its first product — ear (1), a pair of earbuds — in July 2021. It's been teasing the debut of its phone (1) since March of this year and according to earlier coverage from Input Mag, the phone will feature a transparent design, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a custom skin over an Android operating system.
Key Details
- The launch event is called "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct," and is set for July 12 at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific and 4 PM in London, where the company is physically based.
- A notable feature of the phone is a set of lightstrips on the back of the device, which can light up in time with the phone's ringtone, flash for notifications, indicate its charging status and more.
- The launch event is expected to detail how much the phone will cost and when exactly it will be available.