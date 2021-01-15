2845 members
The Next Tesla? Investors Bet Big On Electric Truck Maker Rivian
The LedeFounded in 2009, electric car startup Rivian is developing electric delivery trucks for Amazon and two consumer models — a pickup truck and sports utility vehicle — that are planned for a summer release. The company, whose backers include Amazon, BlackRock and Ford, is currently valued north of $27 billion.
Key Details
The Source
