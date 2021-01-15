43
CHARGING AHEAD

Rivian, which has raised another $2.65 billion, plans to sell a pickup truck and SUV it has worked on for more than a decade.

The Lede

Founded in 2009, electric car startup Rivian is developing electric delivery trucks for Amazon and two consumer models — a pickup truck and sports utility vehicle — that are planned for a summer release. The company, whose backers include Amazon, BlackRock and Ford, is currently valued north of $27 billion.

Key Details

  • The "electrification of transportation" is a fast-growing trend. Over the last five years, Tesla has upped its production from 50,000 cars annually to 10 times that number in 2020.
  • Rivian is different from Tesla in that it wants to focus on producing "adventure" vehicles such as trucks and SUVs that make up a large chunk of the US passenger vehicle market.
  • The company's vehicles are offered at a $67,500 base price and have drawn design comparisons to Land Rover.

29
PARLER GAMES

Location data gleaned from thousands of videos posted on the social network Parler and extracted in the days before Amazon restricted access to app this week, reveal its users included police officers around the U.S. and service members stationed on bases at home and abroad.