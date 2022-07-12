NOT BAD FOR AN APPLE-ANDROID HYBRID
The Important Stuff From The Nothing Phone (1) Launch Event
The Lede
Carl Pei shared more of the Nothing Phone (1)'s specs, and the reasoning behind some of the company's choices: the light strips on its back ("You will recognize it across the room"), the phone's Qualcomm 778G+ chip ("The most responsible choice in the seven series") and why it won't be available in the US ("You have to work with a big carrier. They have a lot of negotiation power over you").
Key Details
- The phone has a 6.55-inch display, a 12Hz refresh rate and two rear-facing 50-megapixel sensors.
- The price will range from £399 to £499 (~$594), depending on the configuration. Pei says the initial order shipment is in the "hundreds of thousands."
- Pei emphasized that this is not a blockchain device: "I don't see any customer value today in building a crypto phone." He does believe in a web3 phone.