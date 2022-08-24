Visualizing The Evolution Of Cellphone Cameras Over The Past Two Decades

The folks over at SimpleGhar created mock-ups using tech specs from old phones to see how their cameras have gotten better over the years.

They compared image qualities from Apple, Samsung, Google and Nokia models to see how the each company has evolved since introducing a camera into their phone line.

It's been over two decades since the first cellphone camera was introduced to the world. The Sharp J-SHO4 was the first mass-market cellphone to have a camera, and it was released in 2000. Here's how things have changed with cell cameras since.



















Via SimpleGhar.







Smartphone Sales VS Camera Sales Over Time

Via Reddit.





