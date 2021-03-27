142
POWER THROUGH

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Diamond batteries from the US startup NDB could potentially supply devices with lifelong energy.

The Lede

The diamond batteries are made by combining layers of nano diamonds with radioactive isotopes from nuclear waste. Electricity is generated when the diamonds rapidly move heat away from the radioactive isotopes, an interaction that could go on for thousands of years.

Key Details

  • One of the complications is that a single diamond battery generates only a small amount of energy, so a huge number of batteries might be required to power larger devices.
  • Another complication with the diamond batteries is that they are expensive to make, nano diamonds themselves being costly to produce.
  • NDB, however, expects a working product to be available in 2023.

