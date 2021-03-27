4230 members
Technology
This Diamond Battery Can Be Powered By Nuclear Waste For 28,000 Years
The LedeThe diamond batteries are made by combining layers of nano diamonds with radioactive isotopes from nuclear waste. Electricity is generated when the diamonds rapidly move heat away from the radioactive isotopes, an interaction that could go on for thousands of years.
Key Details
