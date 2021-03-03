22
+ digg
TOKEN OF OUR AFFECTION

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Ryder Ripps, who created the template behind the meme, isn't worried about someone taking control over it.

The Lede

The "Deal With It" meme — including both the text and the descending image of sunglasses that are often overlaid on images of famous people — is up for auction as a non-fungible token. Though its seller, Ryder Ripps, didn't create the very first iteration of the meme, he is credited with creating the template for adding the text and sunglasses to other images, and he's selling it for thousands of dollars.

Key Details

  • Ripps is a designer and, most recently, the creator of the satirical redesign of the CIA's website.
  • Ripps is selling "the full rights to this image & meme," which would mean the buyer owns the meme's intellectual property entirety — not just its digital representation.
  • It isn't clear how the sale will affect the many users who employ this meme online, but Ripps isn't concerned. "Someone has to take down a deal with it meme? Who cares? There's more memes in the world."

Other articles and videos you might like