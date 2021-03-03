3787 members
Technology
The 'Deal With It' Meme Sunglasses Are Being Sold As An NFT
The LedeThe "Deal With It" meme — including both the text and the descending image of sunglasses that are often overlaid on images of famous people — is up for auction as a non-fungible token. Though its seller, Ryder Ripps, didn't create the very first iteration of the meme, he is credited with creating the template for adding the text and sunglasses to other images, and he's selling it for thousands of dollars.
Key Details
The Source
