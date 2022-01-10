Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NOT SO LUCKY

Submitted by Adwait via surfshark.com

The Countries That Ask Google To Remove The Most Content, Visualized
Russia leads with the most number of takedown requests in the past decade.

The Lede

The most common reason for taking down content is "defamation" according to a Surfshark analysis, which six out of the top ten leaders cite as a reason. Russia has a sizable lead with the most number of takedown requests, nearly ten-times more than second-placed Turkey.

Key Details

  • Russia made 31,384 (25 percent of their historic total) takedown requests in 2020. South Korea (second), India (third) and Turkey (fourth) made 5,676 takedown requests cumulatively.
  • Of Thailand's 184 takedown requests in 2020, 95.6 percent were regarding government criticism.
  • YouTube leads individual Google platforms with the most amount of takedown requests between 2011 and 2020.

