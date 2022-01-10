NOT SO LUCKY
The Countries That Ask Google To Remove The Most Content, Visualized
Submitted by Adwait via surfshark.com
The Lede
The most common reason for taking down content is "defamation" according to a Surfshark analysis, which six out of the top ten leaders cite as a reason. Russia has a sizable lead with the most number of takedown requests, nearly ten-times more than second-placed Turkey.
Key Details
- Russia made 31,384 (25 percent of their historic total) takedown requests in 2020. South Korea (second), India (third) and Turkey (fourth) made 5,676 takedown requests cumulatively.
- Of Thailand's 184 takedown requests in 2020, 95.6 percent were regarding government criticism.
- YouTube leads individual Google platforms with the most amount of takedown requests between 2011 and 2020.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Washington, DC, Has An Insider-Trading Problem
Why are Fed governors trading as they move markets? Why is Nancy Pelosi speculating on Tesla shares?
Comments