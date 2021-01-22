126
+ digg
CODE BLUE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Recent grads are being lured into "indentured servitude" by a coding bootcamp. Revature promises jobs  —  and charges students $36,500 to quit.

Other articles and videos you might like

25
+ digg
UNFRIENDED

Submitted by Digg Editors
Facebook deactivated my account after I shared some thoughts and an article advocating decentralized social networks. There was no warning. There was no apparent human intervention. And it now claims the decision cannot be reversed. Is the AI working to preserve itself?