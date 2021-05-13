FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH
The Air Force's Artificial Intelligence System Successfully Flew For The First Time
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com
The LedeThe Skyborg Autonomy Core System (ACS) was successfully tested on an unmanned Kratos UTAP-22 drone on April 29. The drone was launched at the Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and flew autonomously for two hours and 10 minutes.
Key Details
- According to the Air Force, "the ACS demonstrated basic aviation capabilities and responded to navigational commands."
- The Skyborg ACS was developed with two functions in mind: one, to serve as an R2-D2–style assistant to a pilot in a fighter jet; second, to fly an unmanned aircraft on its own. The Air Force envisions future crewed jet missions being accompanied by one or more AI-flying jets.
- The Air Force anticipates that Skyborg-powered aircraft will be operational in 2023.