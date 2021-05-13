Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
4517 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com

The Air Force's AI system flew a pilotless drone over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico in late April.

The Lede

The Skyborg Autonomy Core System (ACS) was successfully tested on an unmanned Kratos UTAP-22 drone on April 29. The drone was launched at the Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and flew autonomously for two hours and 10 minutes.

Key Details

  • According to the Air Force, "the ACS demonstrated basic aviation capabilities and responded to navigational commands."
  • The Skyborg ACS was developed with two functions in mind: one, to serve as an R2-D2–style assistant to a pilot in a fighter jet; second, to fly an unmanned aircraft on its own. The Air Force envisions future crewed jet missions being accompanied by one or more AI-flying jets.
  • The Air Force anticipates that Skyborg-powered aircraft will be operational in 2023.