22
+ digg
WE WERE WARNED

Submitted by James Crugnale
Federal regulators warned Texas that its power plants couldn't be counted on to reliably churn out electricity in bitterly cold conditions a decade ago, when the last deep freeze plunged 4 million people into the dark.

The Lede

Regulators urged Texas to winterize its electric system following a devastating February 2011 cold snap, but their recommendations went unheeded.

Key Details

  • The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North America Electric Reliability Corporation urged Texas to better prepare for extreme winter events.
  • The report observed that "Many generators failed to adequately apply and institutionalize knowledge and recommendations from previous winter weather events."
  • The recommendations — which called for insulation and heat pipes — were not mandatory, and with little incentive, Texas's power companies did not heed the winterization guidelines.

Other articles and videos you might like