I'LL TUMBLE 4 YA

Submitted by James Crugnale
Investors appear to be reconsidering the electric carmaker’s high share price as other automakers gain market share.

The Lede

Tesla shares dropped by 10 percent on Friday after investors voiced concerns about lackluster sales.

Key Details

  • Investors warned that the electric car giant faced emerging competition from China and the United States.
  • Sales are down in China from December.
  • Despite the threat of competition, the company is flush with cash: its combined market value is more than that of Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Ford and Daimler combined.

