KEEP IT SECRET, KEEP IT SAFE
Ten Things You Can Do To Make Your Offline Self Harder To Track Online
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theverge.com
The Lede
Right up top, one of the most important things you need to do is to keep in mind that the task of keeping your offline life as untraceable as possible is an ongoing process: you'll never be able to definitively keep yourself offline. That said, there are distinct steps you can take to keep your life private. Here are a few, and you can find the rest at The Verge.
Key Details
- Dox yourself before anyone else does: open an incognito window and search for combinations of your name + address, number, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN.
- Wherever you find information about yourself online, reach out to have them remove it. You can also use data-removal services like DeleteMe.
- Scrub personal and contact information from your social media. If you need to, get separate public-facing contact information — email address, virtual phone number, PO box — to replace it.