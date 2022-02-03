Trending
WHAT THE EK

Submitted by Adwait via theverge.com

Spotify CEO Delivers 15-Minute Speech To Employees In Defense Of Working With Joe Rogan
"Exclusivity does not equal endorsement," said Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

The Lede

Daniel Ek told employees that signing Rogan was highly beneficial for the company. "To be frank, had we not made some of the choices we did, I am confident that our business wouldn't be where it is today," he said during a recent company town hall. Ek added that he doesn't see Spotify as a publisher and that the "rules of the road are being written as we innovate."

Key Details

  • Ek said that Spotify didn't have editorial control (editing episodes, removing guests, preventing publishing) over creator content, just for their own outright properties.
  • "There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with and find very offensive," Ek added.
  • "Everyone’s a little upset, especially the people whose initiatives directly contradict what's happening," one employee said.

