4246 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service Is Great — When There Aren't Outages
The LedeStarlink's beta starter kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router, power adapter, mounting stand and cables, costs $594 and includes a one-month broadband subscription. A monthly charge of $99 gets you uncapped data service with speeds of 50–150 megabits per second.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
The New Yorker Went Back And Found Out What Went Wrong With That Zoom Call With Lawyer With The Cat Filter
You Seriously Need To Update Your iPhone Right Now
Neighborhood Hero Builds AI-Powered Device That Automatically Compliments Dogs Walking By