STAR POWER

Submitted by Adwait
John Kim signed up to beta-test Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, and was pleasantly surprised with its connection speeds. After facing a four-day outage along with other users, he regained a connection and "Starlink worked flawlessly."

The Lede

Starlink's beta starter kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router, power adapter, mounting stand and cables, costs $594 and includes a one-month broadband subscription. A monthly charge of $99 gets you uncapped data service with speeds of 50–150 megabits per second.

Key Details

  • The kit arrives in a 30-pound box and is easy to assemble and connect, according to Kim. Starlink is geared toward non-urbanites without access to other internet service providers.
  • Elon Musk said Starlink is working to double its speeds — Kim's average download speed was 78Mbps — by the end of this year.
  • To accelerate service speed growth, SpaceX plans to launch 12,000 satellites, out of which 1,300 are already in orbit.

