THIS SEEMS ILLEGAL
SpaceX Employees Fired After Complaining About Elon Musk In An Open Letter
The Lede
The Verge first reported about the open letter, in which workers called Musk's behavior "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks." They wrote that the company needed to "publicly address and condemn" Elon's actions, and that SpaceX had a "No Asshole" policy.
Key Details
- Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president, sent an email to the company, the NYT first reported, saying they "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter.
- Shotwell said the letter made other employees feel uncomfortable and it didn't reflect everyone's views. "We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism."
- One worker, who worked on the open letter, called Shotwell's statement "tone deaf."