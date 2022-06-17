Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THIS SEEMS ILLEGAL

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 1.2k reads ·
SpaceX Employees Fired After Complaining About Elon Musk In An Open Letter
Elon Musk's space company has fired employees who wrote an open letter in which they voiced their dissatisfaction with Musk's "overreaching activism."

The Lede

The Verge first reported about the open letter, in which workers called Musk's behavior "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks." They wrote that the company needed to "publicly address and condemn" Elon's actions, and that SpaceX had a "No Asshole" policy.

Key Details

  • Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president, sent an email to the company, the NYT first reported, saying they "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter.
  • Shotwell said the letter made other employees feel uncomfortable and it didn't reflect everyone's views. "We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism."
  • One worker, who worked on the open letter, called Shotwell's statement "tone deaf."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.