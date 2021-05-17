BRICK TO THE FUTURE
Should You Get Rid Of Your Smartphone?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via huckmag.com
The LedeSmartphones, like the iPhone and Android phones, have a lot to offer — perhaps too much. In fact, Gen Z'ers say they're spending far more time on their phones than they'd like, and it's taking a toll on their mental health. Gen Z'ers who have swapped their smartphone for a "brick phone" — a non-smartphone cell phone — say that they feel better and freer. "Most of the awkwardness of losing instant connectivity can be sidestepped... with a little bit of planning," says one 23-year-old.
Key Details
- Ninety-five percent of Gen Z uses smartphones, and the average Gen Z'er has a weekly screentime just shy of 30 hours.
- Nearly half of Gen Z says social media makes them feel anxious or depressed, which makes sense: studies show that there is a correlation between depression and high screen times.
- 2018 saw brick phone sales rise 5%.