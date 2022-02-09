Here's What The Top YouTubers Are Saying About The New Samsung S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra

Marques Brownlee says the first thing you notice about the S22 is that it's a little bit boxy. "A little more square on the sides, a little more flat on the top and bottom and just slightly tighter corner radii all the way around. It just feels a bit sharper overall."

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a new design and includes the S Pen, making it feel just like a Galaxy Note, writes CNET's Lisa Eadicicco.

Mrwhosetheboss says you shouldn't pre-order the S22 Ultra just yet. "Not because it's going to be bad, I'm actually pretty confident it's going to be great and I'm strongly consdering dumping my iPhone to switch to it. There's no point pre-odering before in-depth testing."

And Lewis Hilsenteger got a hold of every single color and accessory available.