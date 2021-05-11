TALE AS OLD AS TIME
Russia Is Thinking About Cloning A 3,000-Year-Old Army Of Scythian Warriors
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com
The LedeTwenty years ago, archeologists uncovered well-preserved remains of a group of Scythian soldiers in the permafrost of Siberia. The Scythians were a nomadic people that built a powerful empire in Eurasia between the 9th and 2nd centuries BC. Last month, during Russian Geographical Society meeting, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested the warriors could perhaps be brought to life via human cloning: "It would be possible to make something of it, if not Dolly the Sheep."
Key Details
- One of the first obstacles Shoigu's suggestion would face is a moral one, as human cloning is considered not only taboo, but illegal in most parts of the world.
- There are also many logistical issues. Currently, it's near impossible to clone humans and other primates without damaging the spindle proteins of cells, which are crucial to cell division.
- The success rate of cloning in general is also pretty low. It took scientists 277 tries to obtain a viable embryo to successfully clone Dolly.