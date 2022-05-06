Stay safe
Here's How To Protect Your Data If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned
A leaked supreme court opinion draft has indicated that the US is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that enshrined abortion rights into the constitution. Of course, people will continue to seek abortions even if they're widely criminalized — but in that event, securing one's digital privacy will be essential. Here are some key privacy concepts to consider.
- Don't talk about what you're doing on platforms where lots of people can see your posts — if possible, don't discuss it on the internet at all. If you need to ask for advice or recommendations, use encrypted messagsng apps with auto-delete features.
- Know your rights. You should request an attorney if an officer tries to access your phone (which should be locked with a strong PIN).
- Use search engines that don't track sensitive data, avoid period tracking or fertility apps, and turn location services off.
