Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos by tweeting, "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

The Lede

Business writer Trung Phan recently posted a 2004 photo of the two tech titans sharing a meal over which they reportedly discussed their space ambitions.

Key Details

  • About the dinner, Musk told "The Space Barons" author Christian Davenport that Bezos was "barking up the wrong tree" regarding rockets, accusing him of proposing ideas SpaceX had already attempted.
  • Speaking to Davenport, Musk said he "did [his] best to give good advice, which [Bezos] largely ignored."
  • More recently, Bezos and Musk have traded personal barbs at the same time that their respective companies, Blue Origin and SpaceX, have gone head to head for contracts, talent and launchpad access.

