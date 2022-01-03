NORMALIZE TURNING OFF VIDEO
Study Shows Some Of You Monsters Actually Enjoy Seeing Yourselves On Zoom
Submitted by Molly Bradley via news.wsu.edu
The Lede
A Washington State University study assessed college students and employees who had regular Zoom meetings during COVID, and found that people with less public self-consciousness felt better about seeing their own faces in virtual video meetings. Kristine Kuhn, the study's author and a professor at WSU's Carson College of Business, said, "Most people believe that seeing yourself during virtual meetings contributes to making the overall experience worse, but that's not what showed up in my data."
Key Details
- Kuhn surveyed two groups whose work went online during the pandemic: college employees and business college students. They answered questions about class meetings and their public self-consciousness.
- The study revealed a correlation between high levels of self-consciousness and worse attitudes about virtual meetings, and between low levels of self-consciousness and more positive feelings.
- Kuhn also noticed that people's perceived control over the video element of Zoom affected their feelings.
