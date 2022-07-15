Is The Nothing Phone (1) An iPhone Killer? Here's What The Reviews Say

The long-awaited and hyped Phone (1) from Nothing — OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's company — is here to kickstart an Android revolution.

Its translucent design — it looks like a nude iPhone — a "glyph interface" on the back that lights up with LEDs and ultra-wide powerful cameras are supposed to make this Android phone stand out in a saturated market. It will cost customers around $475 (~£399) in Europe and the United Kingdom, where it launches first, for the 128GB model.

It will not be immediately be available for sale in the United States. Are you going to be missing out? Here's what the reviews say.







[Credit: Marques Brownlee]







The Lights Are Hit-And-Miss

The Phone 1’s unique light-up notification “glyphs” are somewhat useful, but more than anything, they’re a fashion flourish. Given that it’s backed up by solid performance and fair price, there’s nothing wrong with that at all.

[The Verge]

I enjoy the novelty of the lights, but that’s what they are – novelty. Nothing’s pitch is partly that the lights are a way to filter out non-urgent notifications, as you can set patterns to specific contacts or apps, but you can get the same effect from an always-on display (which, slightly superfluously, the Phone (1) also supports).

[Tech Advisor]







But It Does The Basics Right

What sets the Nothing Phone (1) apart from other first-gen smartphones is that it nails every primary function wonderfully. Take away the bright lights and you’re left with a simple, affordable, and effective phone, from the screen to the camera to the battery. It’s hard to find many faults. The only problem? It’s not sold in the US.

[Wired]

Sure the cameras aren't class-leading and battery life leaves something to be desired, but on a technical level, it's more than capable of serving as your everyday companion and it's far more interesting than practically every other phone around its price point.

[TechRadar]

It's an Android phone at its heart, running the latest Android 12 over which Nothing has slapped a neat and clutter-free interface that doesn't preload any nonsense that could slow things down. Then there are features like in-screen fingerprint scanning, IP58 water resistance, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and fast charging -- all of which add up to this phone feeling surprisingly feature-packed for its price.

[CNET]







[Credit: Mrwhosetheboss]







It's Slippery

If you were hoping for an Android phone with a less slippery backside, I have some bad news. The Nothing Phone (1) slips around, or at least it did on my paper notebook while I was typing. Phones like the Galaxy S22+ and even the OnePlus 10 Pro, which I also brought to the comparison table, have matte backs which keep them from moving around when laid down. But the Phone (1) ’s backside is made of glass to provide a window for the LEDs, and the trade-off is a phone you’ll have to put in a case, lest it slide off the table.

[Gizmodo]







It's Not An iPhone Killer

It just looks more like an iPhone. That's it. This is a really refined alternative to budget Android phones.

[Mrwhosetheboss]







Expect A Nothing Ecosystem

The Nothing Phone (1) doesn't feel like cheap corner cutting.

[Marques Brownlee]







It Has Good Battery Life

[ShortCircuit]







TL;DR

A good midrange phone underneath a whole lot of hype.

[The Verge]

It's got a solid set of specs and a stripped-back interface. While its design might not be to everyone's tastes, it certainly stands out from the crowd. Personally, I think it's quite cool.

[CNET]







[Main image credit: ShortCircuit]