123
+ digg
PATENT'S OUT OF THE BAG

Submitted by Adwait
PatentlyApple reports that the US Patent and Trademark Office this week published 77 patent filings granted to Apple that encompass interesting technological developments and a handful of novel MacBook, iPad and iPhone designs.

The Lede

Among the long list of patents filed by Apple are significant possible design changes to the iPhone, iPad and MacBook, which, if brought to market, would usher in a new era of design at the company.

Key Details

  • One new design incorporates a secondary display on the backside of iPhones and iPads. Early speculation suggests this may be used as a feedback screen for photo and video subjects.
  • A MacBook Pro design repositions the touch bar to be at the bottom of a curved screen and not directly above the keyboard.
  • Apple reportedly plans to launch two MacBook Pro models in 2021 which, experts say, might incorporate these design changes.

Other articles and videos you might like

0
+ digg
DON'T PLAY YOURSELF

Submitted by Digg Editors
Millions of people are losing sleep and health in an attempt to snatch Sony's latest console.