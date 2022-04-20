OUCH
Netflix Loses Subscribers For The First Time In More Than 10 Years
242 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via cnbc.com
The Lede
Netflix has reported a decline in subscribers for the first time in over a decade after losing 200,000 paid users in the first quarter of the year, and is exploring the possibility of introducing lower-priced, ad-supported subscription tiers to the platform.
Key Details
- Shares of Netflix dropped more than 25 percent after the company announced the news on Tuesday.
- Netflix expects a loss of two million global paid subscribers in the second quarter. The last time the streaming platform lost subscribers was October 2011.
- The company has cited increased competition, password sharing, inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine as factors contributing to the decline.
Comments
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Well Netflix recently began testing a feature that would prompt subscribers to pay extra if they were sharing the service with people outside their own household. I think this is what annoying the customers.
Yup, they are going to tighten the screws even more now.