3945 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Netflix Is Testing A Crackdown On Password Sharing
The LedeIn a recent test, Netflix asked people to sign up for a new account unless they lived with the account's owner. Netflix said the test, which may or may not be rolled out to more customers, was "designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
A Dyson Sphere Could Bring Humans Back From The Dead, Researchers Say
This $6,400 Hasselblad Camera Is Hella Slow And Hella Weird But This Woman Has Learned To Love It
A Dyson Sphere Could Bring Humans Back From The Dead, Researchers Say