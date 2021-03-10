118
Netflix is running a test with a small group of users cracking down on password sharing.

In a recent test, Netflix asked people to sign up for a new account unless they lived with the account's owner. Netflix said the test, which may or may not be rolled out to more customers, was "designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so."

  • According to a Magid research report, one-third of Netflix customers share their password with others.
  • Netflix recently crossed 200 million global subscribers, but in recent months it has faced competition from new services like Paramount Plus.
  • Netflix tests many changes with customers each year, although many do not extend beyond the testing phase.

